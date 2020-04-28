Paycheck Protection Program Re-Opened Yesterday

The Small Business Administration (SBA) yesterday began accepting new loan applications under its Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) after additional funding was approved by the U.S. Congress last week.

In a joint statement, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin and SBA Administrator Jovita Carranza, said, ““The PPP has supported more than 1.66 million small businesses and protected over 30 million jobs for hardworking Americans. With the additional funds appropriated by Congress, tens of millions of additional workers will benefit from this critical relief.”

Information on the range of SBA coronavirus relief programs, including the PPP funding, is available on the SBA website.