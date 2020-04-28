North Carolina Towing Service Agrees to Pay $19,000 to Settle EEOC Sexual Harassment Lawsuit

Hunter Auto & Wrecker Service, Inc., a Charlotte, N.C.-based towing business, will pay $19,000 and provide other relief to settle a sexual harassment lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC), the federal agency announced in early April.

According to the EEOC’s lawsuit, Hunter Auto violated federal law when it subjected a female employee to a sexually hostile work environment. Between March and August of 2018, a female office employee was subjected to unwelcome and offensive sexual conduct and comments by several male co-workers. Though the female employee complained to company management about the sexual harassment, management did