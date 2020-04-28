CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / NICB Reports Texas Continues to Take the Top Spot for Hail Claims

NICB Reports Texas Continues to Take the Top Spot for Hail Claims

By Leave a Comment

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) today, released a three-year analysis of insurance claims associated with hail storms in the United States. The report is based on a review of claims data from ISO ClaimSearch during the period of January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2019, totaling 2,769,362 hail loss claims.  

NICB 2020 Hail Claim Report

The top five states for hail loss claims were Texas (637,977), Colorado (380,066), Nebraska (161,374), Minnesota (150,673) and Illinois (150,416).

The top five cities for hail loss claims during that period were Omaha, Neb. (54,153); Denver, Colo. (51,887); Colorado Springs, Colo. (38,044); McKinney, Texas (34,134); and Dallas, Texas (25,262).

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey