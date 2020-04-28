NICB Reports Texas Continues to Take the Top Spot for Hail Claims

The National Insurance Crime Bureau (NICB) today, released a three-year analysis of insurance claims associated with hail storms in the United States. The report is based on a review of claims data from ISO ClaimSearch during the period of January 1, 2017 through December 31, 2019, totaling 2,769,362 hail loss claims.

The top five states for hail loss claims were Texas (637,977), Colorado (380,066), Nebraska (161,374), Minnesota (150,673) and Illinois (150,416).

The top five cities for hail loss claims during that period were Omaha, Neb. (54,153); Denver, Colo. (51,887); Colorado Springs, Colo. (38,044); McKinney, Texas (34,134); and Dallas, Texas (25,262).