Refinish Distributors Alliance May 6 Webinar Examines Disruptions Collision Repair Industry Will Face in 2020 and Beyond

The Refinish Distributors Alliance (RDA) announced that it will host a webinar, The 6 Disruptions the Collision Industry Will Face in 2020 and Beyond, presented by Frank Terlep Founder & CEO of Auto Techcelerators, LLC.
Participants will learn about six major disruptions the collision repair industry will face in 2020 and beyond and what your organization should do about it.
The disruptions include:
- How the COVID-19 Virus Will Disrupt the Collision Industry for Years
- The Digitalization of the Automobile
- The Digitalization of the Business
- Digital Intermediaries
- Mergers and Acquisitions and Consolidation
- New
