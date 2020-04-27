Classic Collision Continues Acquires Collision Repair Center in South Florida

MSO now operates 35 locations.

Classic Collision Inc., the Atlanta-based automotive collision repair company, announced that it has acquired Palm Collision Center in its South Florida region. This acquisition adds to Classic Collision’s presence in South Florida after the purchase of Carolina Auto Body in December 2019, now giving Classic eight South Florida locations.

Palm Collision Center has served the Broward Florida area since October 1983.

“After 17 years as an independent body shop serving South Florida, it’s exciting to join an expanding company, Classic Collision, which shares the same values of great customer service, quality repairs and genuinely valuing