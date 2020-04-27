CARSTAR Colorado Collision Repair Centers Offer Free Vehicle Sanitation for Health Care Workers

CARSTAR collision repair centers throughout Colorado are offering free services to help keep healthcare workers and first responders on the road, safe from germs and viruses in their vehicles.

“We owe a debt of gratitude to those who are putting their lives on the line to help face the coronavirus challenge,” said Steve Rigsby, director of business development for the CARSTAR Colorado Business Group. “This is our way of saying ‘thank you’ for their service. We always want to do everything we can to keep drivers safe on the road. Now, it’s even more important that these frontline workers have safe, clean vehicles to get them to work and to take care of their families.”

At any of the 10 CARSTAR locations in the Denver and Colorado Springs areas, first responders and healthcare workers can receive a free, complete interior and exterior sanitization and disinfectant service for their vehicle. There is no requirement for any additional purchases or repair service with the special offer.

To combat this in frontline workers vehicles, CARSTAR is using a product called Vital Oxide which is an EPA approved disinfectant and viral sanitizer. The product is commonly used in hospitals, pharmacies, laboratories, ambulances and other virally sensitive environments. The CARSTAR technicians use a process called fogging on the vehicle interior with Vital Oxide to ensure total vehicle coverage. The product and process are safe for all vehicle interiors.

Healthcare workers and first responders who want to take advantage of the service should call the preferred location to make an appointment. Participating Colorado locations are available here with the exception of Ft. Collins. Participants will need to show their badge or employee ID at time of service. Also, the vehicle must be clean on the interior and free of excessive personal items and debris.

The sanitization process takes approximately 30 minutes, and participants can drop off their vehicle for service or wait in the lobby, providing they wear a mask.