U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up Last Week

More good news as government data shows gasoline consumption increased during the week ending April 17.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration through April 17 showed gasoline consumption showed a substantial percentage increase after being up slightly the week before. Gasoline had seen massive drops in demand for three straight weeks. Gasoline consumption for the week was up 4.5% versus the 0.3% increase for the week ending April 10.

As CollisionWeek previously reported, gasoline consumption through the week ending April 3 had declined nearly 50 percent from mid-March. As can be expected given the growth in stay-at-home orders in