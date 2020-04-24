CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / Research / U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up Last Week

U.S. Gasoline Consumption Up Last Week

By Leave a Comment

More good news as government data shows gasoline consumption increased during the week ending April 17.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration through April 17 showed gasoline consumption showed a substantial percentage increase after being up slightly the week before. Gasoline had seen massive drops in demand for three straight weeks. Gasoline consumption for the week was up 4.5% versus the 0.3% increase for the week ending April 10.

As CollisionWeek previously reported, gasoline consumption through the week ending April 3 had declined nearly 50 percent from mid-March. As can be expected given the growth in stay-at-home orders in

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey