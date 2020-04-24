CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Maryland Insurance Regulator Launches High School Student Apprenticeship Program to Promote Insurance Careers

Maryland Insurance Regulator Launches High School Student Apprenticeship Program to Promote Insurance Careers

By Leave a Comment

The Maryland Insurance Administration announced it is participating in an apprenticeship program designed to attract much-needed talent to the insurance industry.

The driving force behind the new program is Invest, which is affiliated with the Independent Insurance Agents and Brokers of America (The Big I) and has a mission is to educate, prepare and attract diverse new talent to the insurance industry. This year, Invest is celebrating its 50th anniversary and is now working with 31,000 students in 46 states through a national program that educates high school and community college students on insurance, financial services and risk management topics,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey