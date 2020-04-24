Certified Collision Group Adds 450th Affiliated Collision Repair Center

The Certified Collision Group (CCG) announced that it added its 450th affiliate location earlier this month.

“We are extremely thankful for the continued support of our affiliates, strategic vendor partners and clients during these unprecedented times,” stated CCG’s Chief Operating Officer, Marty Evans. “And we are very proud of our industry leading affiliates and the stability of the entire group; locations are open, operational, and continue to deliver their best-in-business service.”

“Our primary focus over these last two months has been to support our affiliates as they manage through COVID-19 challenges in their towns and communities,” said Evans. “We are