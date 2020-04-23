CollisionWeek

U.S. Average Length of Rental Up in First Quarter Compared to 2019

Latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car shows trends towards higher rental length continued in the U.S. during the first quarter.

For the sixth consecutive quarter, average length of repairable rental (LOR) increased across the U.S. The latest data from Enterprise Rent-A-Car shows average LOR for the first quarter of 2020 in the U.S. was 13.2 days, showing an increase of .4 of a day compared to same quarter in 2019. The first quarter result matches the .4 day increase reported in the fourth quarter of 2019 versus 2018.

U.S. Average Length Q1 2020

A total of nine states had lower average rental lengths compared to

