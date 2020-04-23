SEMA Says Two-Thirds of Specialty Aftermarket Continues to Operate

Associations still planning at this time to hold November SEMA Show in Las Vegas.

According to the Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) the majority of businesses in the specialty automotive industry continues to operate during the coronavirus pandemic. Even with “shelter in place” rules in effect in many states, more than two-thirds of industry businesses have not closed any of their facilities during this time.

The findings are from a survey of SEMA member companies conducted April 1-7. SEMA has been working to identify areas to support the aftermarket industry during the pandemic as it moves towards recovery.

“The results of this survey show the resiliency of the specialty automotive industry and how it continues to push forward, working to move past the COVID-19 disruption,” said SEMA President and CEO Chris Kersting. “We are using this feedback to further develop resources to help member businesses through this time of economic interruption.”

Most aftermarket industry facilities remain open under the “essential business” designation, and more than half of the industry’s employees continue to work from a company site, as a large number of production, technical, logistical, and retail positions can only be done at a jobsite.

The survey also found that most business owners maintain a positive outlook, with 87% indicating that they are “impacted short-term but will get through it.” The strength of the industry is depicted by the 82% of employees who continue working from at a jobsite or from home, and by the nearly 2,000 companies that have signed up to exhibit at this year’s SEMA Show.

“The aftermarket industry and our members remain positive, and are looking forward to opening back up in the months ahead and participating in a SEMA Show that will play a key role in launching a successful 2021,” said Kersting. “Now more than ever our priority for SEMA is clear: assuring the health, safety, and business continuity for our members, partners, employees, and the overall industry community.”

SEMA is the organizer of the annual SEMA Show in Las Vegas in late October-early November. According to the show website, plans for its show in November this year continue to move forward as scheduled. The website says that all exhibitor milestone dates for applications, deposits and space allocation remain intact.

Several collision repair industry events are co-located in Las Vegas during the SEMA show.

According to the site, “We are committed to providing the industry with a trade show where they can do business in a safe and secure environment. We will continue to monitor developments and will make updates as necessary.”

Exhibitors will be able to cancel and receive a full refund on their booth space up until Sept. 1.