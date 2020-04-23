Driven Brands Announces Acquisition of Fix Auto USA Collision Repair Franchisor and Auto Center Auto Body

Franchise operator adds 150 franchise collision repair centers to its network and 10 company owned stores.

Driven Brands today officially announced its acquisition of Fix Auto USA (FUSA) and Auto Center Auto Body, Inc. (ACAB). The addition adds nearly 150 franchised and ten company-owned collision repair locations to the Paint, Collision & Glass segment of Driven Brands.

The acquisition of FUSA and ACAB continues Driven Brands’ growth in the collision repair space. All locations will retain their current Fix branding and join Driven Brands’ Paint, Collision & Glass segment that includes the CARSTAR, Maaco, ABRA and Uniban brands. Driven Brands