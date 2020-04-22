U.S. Traffic Volume Stabilized Last Week

Connected car analytics indicates passenger travel has stabilized, but commercial traffic continued to decline.

INRIX, the provider of connected car services and mobility analytics, provided an analysis of U.S. traffic volume for the week of April 11-17 showing that personal vehicle travel had declined 46% versus travel volume based upon a February 22-28 control week, but was up slightly from the previous week. Traffic volume for the week showed increases on Tuesday, April 14 through Friday, April 17 after the Easter holiday weekend.

Travel for the week was up 2 percentage points from 48% decline in personal travel reported the