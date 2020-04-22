CollisionWeek

U.S. Department of Labor Begins Enforcement of Expanded Paid Leave Provisions Enacted in Response to Coronavirus Pandemic

The U.S. Department of Labor announced yesterday the end of the temporary period of non-enforcement of paid leave protections under the Families First Coronavirus Response Act (FFCRA).

DOL Wage Hour DivisionFFCRA helps combat the workplace effects of the coronavirus by reimbursing America’s private employers with fewer than 500 employees with tax credits for the cost of providing employees with paid leave for specified reasons related to the coronavirus. The law enables employers to keep their workers on their payrolls, while at the same time ensuring that workers do not have to choose between their paychecks and the public health measures needed to combat

