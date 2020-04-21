Collision Repair Facility Layoffs and Sales Declines Increased in First Half of April

Collision repair facilities remain open but business has slowed dramatically in the second half of the month. More than four out of five shops apply for government funding.

The vast majority of collision repair facilities responding to a CollisionWeek study in mid-April were open, but have reported further declines in sales versus the beginning of April due to the coronavirus response. Operator sentiment on their business survival has improved slightly, but repairer opinions of the second half of the year have declined slightly in the most recent study.

Fully 96% of collision repair facilities that responded to research conducted by