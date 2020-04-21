CIF Receives Hundreds of Applications from Collision Repair Professionals for COVID-19 Assistance

The Collision Industry Foundation (CIF) announced it received over 300 individual applications for assistance from the COVID-19 fund set up to support collision repair professionals impacted by the pandemic and the requests continue to come in.

More information on how to apply for assistance or donate to the Foundation is available on its website.

The fund was established with $100,000 by CIF from earlier fundraising. The amount was then doubled by CCC Information Services, who generously contributed an additional $100,000. Other industry organizations and individuals have also donated to the fund including AirPro Diagnostics, Benjamin Cupelli, Dave’s Collision Center/Halethorpe, Kelli Dewberry, Jeff Hendler, Timothy Morgan, Petra Schroeder, Spanesi Americas, and Tanya Sweetland. Additionally, funds are also being contributed from monthly donors Meredith Bradshaw and Bill Enross.

“We are grateful for the generous financial contributions that have been made to the CIF COVID-19 Assistance fund at this crucial time,” stated Michael Quinn, CIF Board President and SVP of Business Development at AirPro Diagnostics. “With several hundred applications for financial assistance already received, these and additional donations are vital. For those organizations that are in a position to contribute, the CIF Board of Trustees asks you to please donate and help us to help as many impacted collision repair professionals as possible.”