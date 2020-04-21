ASE April 23 Webinar on Recertification Using its Renewal App

The National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE) is hosting a free webinar on Thursday, April 23 at 4:00 p.m. EDT entitled A New Path to Recertification – The ASE Renewal App.

Registration for the webinar is available online.

The free, live webinar will discuss a new concept from ASE for maintaining credentials. During this online session, the features and benefits of the ASE Renewal App will be highlighted as well as the functionality and integration of the app into the ASE testing program. This will be an interactive webinar, so attendee participation is encouraged.