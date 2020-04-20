CIECA May 19 Webinar Examines ADAS Recalibration

The Collision Industry Electronic Commerce Association (CIECA) announced that its next CIECAst webinar will feature Brent Johnson, director of Global Product Management for Collision at Chief Collision Technology. Johnson’s presentation, ADAS Calibrations—Do It Right and Document What You Do, will be held on Tuesday, May 19, at noon EDT.

Registration for the seminar is available online.

“More than ever before, drivers are relying on Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) such as lane departure, automatic emergency braking and even autonomous driving features to keep them safe,” said Johnson. “While these systems represent major leaps forward in safety, they are not