California University Reports Over 50% Decline in Collisions Following Shelter-in-Place Order

Research details dramatic impact of government response to coronavirus on accidents.
The University of California, Davis Road Ecology Center last week detailed observations of reported traffic incidents in its real-time California Highway Incident Processing System (CHIPS), that provide an indication of the dramatic decline in traffic incidents on state highways and rural roads that has resulted from the Governor’s “shelter in place” order.
In its Special Report: Impact of COVID19 on California Traffic Accidents, the Center estimates that since the order went into effect, collisions and especially injury and fatality collisions have been reduced by half, from approximately 1,000
Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.