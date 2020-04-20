BendPak Acquires Garage Equipment Supply

CollisionWeek

BendPak Holdings LLC announced the acquisition of Garage Equipment Supply, Inc. and its related intellectual property holding company. The acquired assets include three brands, Dannmar, MaxJax, and Garage Equipment Supply.

Don Henthorn, president of BendPak, stated, “Through this acquisition, we welcome Dannmar, MaxJax, and Garage Equipment Supply to the BendPak group. This deal further establishes our customer-centric strategy of growing our product offering of high-quality premium brands for the vehicle repair marketplace. For our customers and coworkers, this new acquisition creates significant opportunity.”

 “BendPak and Dannmar’s portfolios of products are well-aligned and dovetail nicely in BendPak’s overall product offerings,” said

