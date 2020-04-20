CollisionWeek

Axalta Antimicrobial Technology Used In Chicago's McCormick Place For Coronavirus Patients

Axalta (NYSE:AXTA) announced that it will supply E&R Powder Coating with more than 7,000 pounds of its Alesta AM powder coatings for bed frames at a temporary hospital at McCormick Place in Chicago, Ill., which is being used for coronavirus patients.

“Axalta’s Alesta AM is being applied to these new beds to ensure that the surfaces are protected with silver zinc zeolite antimicrobial technology that is known to inhibit the growth of microbes on powder coated surfaces,” said Michael Bollan, Americas Business Director for Axalta Powder Coatings. “We are proud to be a significant producer of antimicrobial powder coatings and are actively exploring new applications for this important part of Axalta’s product portfolio, including for potential use in automotive interiors.”

