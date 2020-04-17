CollisionWeek

Safelite AutoGlass Donates PPE to Two Ohio Hospitals

Safelite AutoGlass yesterday donated personal protection equipment (PPE) to two local Columbus, Ohio hospitals, including Nationwide Children’s and OhioHealth. Each hospital received 200,000 latex gloves and 1,000 N95 face masks.

Knowing the critical need for medical supplies for frontline workers amid COVID-19, Safelite decided to activate their local teams across the country to gather together supplies to send back to Safelite’s hometown of Columbus to help do their part in addressing local public need.

