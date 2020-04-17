IAA Partners with NASCAR to Expand Capacity for Catastrophe Services

IAA, Inc. (NYSE: IAA) and NASCAR Enterprises, LLC., announced an exclusive agreement that further increases IAA’s catastrophe capacity footprint by enabling the vehicle auction firm to leverage NASCAR facilities for total loss vehicle storage after a catastrophe.. The agreement expands an already long-term relationship between the two organizations. In addition to the company’s other catastrophe acreage, the 14 NASCAR properties included in the agreement are part of IAA’s total catastrophe capacity in the U.S. of over 4,000 acres.

During catastrophic weather events, there is a rapid increase in insurance vehicle claim volume. The proximity of storage yards to the event