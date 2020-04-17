CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / Greg Horn Named Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader

Greg Horn Named Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader

By Leave a Comment

PartsTrader announced Greg Horn is the company’s new Chief Innovation Officer. Horn brings over 25 years of industry experience to the PartsTrader team, previously serving in a number of Insurance Executive capacities, including most recently as the Assistant Vice President of Auto and Property Claims Strategy at The Hartford. In his new role as CIO at PartsTrader, Horn will help shape PartsTrader’s vision on products and services, lead efforts on big data strategy and serve as the industry relations lead for the organization.

Greg Horn was named Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader.

“Greg is one of the most highly respected

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey