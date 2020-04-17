Greg Horn Named Chief Innovation Officer at PartsTrader

PartsTrader announced Greg Horn is the company’s new Chief Innovation Officer. Horn brings over 25 years of industry experience to the PartsTrader team, previously serving in a number of Insurance Executive capacities, including most recently as the Assistant Vice President of Auto and Property Claims Strategy at The Hartford. In his new role as CIO at PartsTrader, Horn will help shape PartsTrader’s vision on products and services, lead efforts on big data strategy and serve as the industry relations lead for the organization.

“Greg is one of the most highly respected