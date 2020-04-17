Collision Repair Education Foundation Announces COVID-19 School Recovery Fund

The Collision Repair Education Foundation (CREF) announced a new initiative to help schools whose budgets are being affected by the coronavirus crisis during the next school year.

According to the Foundation, 65% of collision schools surveyed have told CREF that COVID-19 was going to affect their school collision budget next school year. 45% of those said their 2019-2020 budget is already being affected.

Some of the areas that will be affected include:

Capital Equipment Purchases

Consumable Purchases

Curriculum

Tools/equipment

Safety Equipment

The Foundation’s COVID-19 School Recovery Fund will identify schools that have been impacted by COVID-19 and bring them to the level needed to produce the best entry-level employees. It will also work to connect students at those schools with industry employment in their areas.

Companies and individuals are invited to join CREF to save collision education by making a monthly or one-time donation online or by emailing the Foundation.