Automotive Recyclers Association Criticizes Subaru’s Position Against Recycled and Aftermarket Parts

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced “extreme concern” with Subaru of America, Inc. position statements regarding parts choice. Subaru is defending the position statement.

In Subaru’s position statement on Use of Aftermarket Substitute Parts on Subaru Vehicles, ARA contends that Subaru’s recommendation on the use of Subaru Genuine Parts in a Subaru Certified Collision Center does customers a disservice and may violate federal law.

The association raises concerns that it believes the position is in violation of the federal Magnuson Moss Warranty act.

The association is concerned that Subaru’s position statement states, “The use of any aftermarket or substitute