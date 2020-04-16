U.S. Education Department Provides Guidance for Career and Technical Education Programs on PPE, Medical Supplies Donations

On April 14, U.S. Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos announced career and technical education (CTE) programs can donate or loan personal protective equipment (PPE) and other medical supplies purchased with federal funds to public health agencies, private nonprofit hospitals, and other licensed health providers to support the nationwide coronavirus response effort. This new flexibility guidance comes in response to a desire from state and local educators to donate their unused equipment during the COVID-19 National Emergency.

“We are all fighting coronavirus together, and each of us is looking for ways we can contribute to defeating this invisible enemy,” said Secretary DeVos. “After hearing from educators about their desire to contribute to this fight, it was a no-brainer to cut through the red tape and provide them the flexibility needed to donate valuable medical equipment to our brave medical professionals on the front lines.”

Additional details about equipment donations and loans are available to download.