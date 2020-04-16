Progressive Insurance to Provide Collision Repair Network Shops Over $2 Million in Relief Funding

Given coronavirus slowdown, insurer will provide funds to its repair network shops to use as they see fit.

Progressive Insurance announced today that given the hardships and uncertainty the country has faced due to COVID-19, it will be providing more than $2 million to its collision repair network shops.

According to a statement provided to CollisionWeek, “Progressive values the relationships they have with their Network shops, and the various ways they assist in servicing the inspection and repair needs of mutual customers. Due to fewer claims that come from less frequent driving, Network shops face uncertainty as business conditions have changed. In light of the current environment, Progressive will be issuing checks to each active Network shop to be used for any purpose at the shop’s discretion. This monetary relief for shops is part of Progressive’s Apron Relief Program, created to help customers, employees, agents and communities as they navigate the current situation.”

The announcement continued, “Additionally, in an effort to provide some relief to those workers on the frontlines of this pandemic, Progressive is working with its Network shops to provide a full-service claims experience for first responders and health care workers who experience a car accident. This includes providing enhanced roadside service, expedited tow service and vehicle repairs as well as pick-up and delivery of the repaired vehicle. Progressive will also defer deductibles and provide rental vehicles, as needed.”