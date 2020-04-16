CollisionWeek

Mitchell Releases Diagnostic Services Finder, Cloud Services Pack for Collision Repair Facilities

Mitchell today announced the availability of two new offerings to the collision repair industry including a Diagnostics and Calibration Services Locator and Mitchell ShopPak for Cloud.

Mitchell logo squareAccording to Mitchell, one of the many challenges collision repair facilities face due to COVID-19 is the ability to procure partner products and services, as many organizations have decreased their hours of operation or in some cases completely closed down.

Mitchell created the Diagnostics and Calibration Services Locator after hearing from several North America-based facilities that finding qualified scanning resources has become difficult during the pandemic. The locator matches facilities that provide in-house diagnostic

