Enterprise Provides Update on Operations

Enterprise Rent-A-Car provided an update on its operations during the ongoing coronavirus crisis, including information about its ARMS application and support for collision repair facility operators.

Below is the operational overview provided by Enterprise on April 15:

Daily Operations:

While we are accepting reservations from any branch location on the web or by phone, we are limiting our physical locations by consolidating operations to centralized branches.

We’ve modified our services to include curbside pickup at our locations. Some locations are also offering delivery.

We’ve also extended our no-fee cancellation policy to include customers with pre-paid rentals booked directly through us.

And we continue to offer travel assistance to students (in the U.S. and Canada) and U.S. military and government employees, as well as special rates on one-way rentals to meet unique travel needs during this time.

Airport Service:

In addition to our neighborhood locations, we have hundreds of airport car rental branches located in all major cities across the U.S. ready to continue to serve customers.

Rental Procedures:

We continue to ask customers to self-certify prior to renting a vehicle to confirm they are not under quarantine, currently diagnosed, or showing symptoms of coronavirus or living in close contact with someone who has tested positive for the virus.

ARMS Application:

Our ARMS (rental authorization) application reflects real time situational awareness as to what branches are open along with branch hours of each open location. This ensures that each customer’s reservation is being sent to an Enterprise location that is able to assist.

Our service remains as it has of past where our branch contacts the customer to confirm where and when a vehicle is needed.

Body Shops and Collision Partners:

Entegral, our solutions-based software that streamlines the post-accident process, has compiled a list of collision industry resources available to body shops on the Entegral platform. In addition, Entegral has enabled industry partners to specify their various service offerings during the COVID-19 crisis.

Body shop partners are being directed to their local Enterprise contact to coordinate service needs and requests.

Car Sales:

Customers who purchase a used vehicle from Enterprise Car Sales are eligible for the Extended Family Benefit to receive a special offer on a used vehicle purchase. This offer is valid through April 30, 2020 at Enterprise Car Sales dealerships open for business in the United States.

Enhanced Car Rental Cleaning Measures:

Clean vehicles have always been important to us, and we know vehicle cleanliness and disinfecting is even more critical during these times. We’ve modified our cleaning procedures using recommendations from health authorities. We also have measures in place to immediately isolate and quarantine any vehicle if needed.

Employee Wellbeing: