Emil Nusbaum Named Director of Government Relations at Automotive Recyclers Association

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced that Emil Nusbaum has joined ARA as the Director of Government Relations as of April 15. Nusbaum will work with the ARA Government Affairs team primarily focusing on Federal Legislative and Regulatory issues. Nusbaum will be stepping into the role previously held by Delanne Bernier.

ARA logoPrior to joining ARA, Emil served as policy counsel to the Chairman of the National Vehicle Service, where he conducted research and advised on issues related to federal and state privacy laws impacting driver data.

Nusbaum is an attorney licensed to practice in the state of Maryland and is

