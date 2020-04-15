CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / U.S. Consumer Sentiment Dramatically Declined in Early April

U.S. Consumer Sentiment Dramatically Declined in Early April

By Leave a Comment

Preliminary results in University of Michigan Survey record largest ever decline in wake of coronavirus crisis.

The University of Michigan Consumer sentiment plunged 18.1 Index-points in early April, the largest monthly decline ever recorded. When combined with last month’s decline, the two-month drop of 30.0 Index-points was 50% larger than the prior record. Of the two Index components, the Current Conditions Index plunged by 31.3 Index-points, nearly twice the prior record decline of 16.6 points set in October 2008.

University of Michigan Consumer sentiment index April 2020

In contrast, the Expectations Index fell by 9.7 points, a substantial decline, but not nearly as steep as the record 16.5

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey