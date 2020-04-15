U.S. Consumer Sentiment Dramatically Declined in Early April

Preliminary results in University of Michigan Survey record largest ever decline in wake of coronavirus crisis.
The University of Michigan Consumer sentiment plunged 18.1 Index-points in early April, the largest monthly decline ever recorded. When combined with last month’s decline, the two-month drop of 30.0 Index-points was 50% larger than the prior record. Of the two Index components, the Current Conditions Index plunged by 31.3 Index-points, nearly twice the prior record decline of 16.6 points set in October 2008.
In contrast, the Expectations Index fell by 9.7 points, a substantial decline, but not nearly as steep as the record 16.5
