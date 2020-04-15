PPG Commits Over $1.5 million to Support Global COVID-19 Relief Efforts

PPG (NYSE: PPG) and the PPG Foundation announced they will contribute more than $1.5 million to organizations supporting immediate community relief efforts and emerging recovery needs amid the impacts of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis.

As part of PPG’s global COVID-19 response and support of crucial international and regional needs, grant recipients include:

Feeding America: $150,000 to help food banks respond to the increased need for food from kids, families, and seniors facing hunger.

International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies: $375,000to support critical efforts in communities where PPG operates in Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific regions.

Chinese Red Cross Foundation: $168,000 was donated in February 2020 to support recovery efforts in response to the crisis and to help vulnerable communities and families.

Emerging community relief efforts: $520,000 to support local organizations serving those most at risk in PPG’s communities across the globe.

Pittsburgh-area crisis support: $275,000 to support impacted organizations and people in Pittsburgh, PPG’s global headquarters community. The donations will fund both the Greater Pittsburgh Community Food Bank to provide food and resources to those in need, and the Emergency Action Fund held at The Pittsburgh Foundation to aid nonprofits providing emergency services, basic needs and helping people experiencing financial hardship.

“This global crisis is impacting every community and citizen in the world and, like others, we want to help those in need,” said Malesia Dunn, executive director, PPG Foundation and corporate global social responsibility. “At the center of our company’s purpose is a commitment to ‘protect and beautify the world.’ Today, the word ‘protect’ is taking on an even greater significance to all of us. We are focused on protecting our communities by supporting these organizations that are helping others, as we all look forward to brighter days ahead.”

PPG has also increased its employee matching donations program in the U.S. and Canada. When PPG employees make personal financial contributions to benefit nonprofit organizations supporting communities impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, the PPG Foundation has committed up to $250,000 to double its standard match donation to 2:1 through May 31, 2020.

In addition to financial contributions, PPG has committed a variety of in-kind supply donations including paint and masks, totaling more than $500,000. As part of these donations, PPG previously announced that it provided 80,000 masks to hospitals in Pittsburgh, New York, Cleveland, Detroit and Huntsville, Ala., in support of COVID-19 relief efforts. The company also donated more than 290 gallons (1,100 liters) of MASTER’S MARK anti-bacterial interior latex coatings by PPG to Shanghai Tong Ren Hospital.