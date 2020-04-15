CollisionWeek

Jason Best Named Senior VP of Sales for Canada at Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc. announced that Jason Best has joined the leadership team of Uni-Select’s Canadian Automotive Group as Senior Vice President, Sales, Canada, effective April 13.

Jason Best was named Senior Vice President, Sales, Canada at Uni-Select's Canadian Automotive Group.

 “We’re pleased to welcome such a seasoned sales leader to our team. Jason spent his entire career in the automotive aftermarket and he brings a solid track record to lead one of the most crucial areas of our business,” stated Brent Windom, President and Chief Executive Officer of Uni-Select. “As we are already preparing for post-COVID-19, Jason’s experience will be key

