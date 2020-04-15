Additional Auto Insurers Provide Premium Relief

The number of auto insurers offering their customers premium relief in the wake of decreased driving the resulting decline in claims continues to grow. Below are additional insurers offering discount programs to their customers.

Plymouth Rock Assurance

Plymouth Rock Assurance announced that it will apply a 25 percent premium credit on Liability and Personal Injury Protection Coverages to all existing and new auto insurance policies, and will voluntarily waive comprehensive and collision deductibles for any health care worker involved in an accident while driving to and from work, or in the line of duty. For its home insurance customers, Plymouth Rock will apply its Alternative Living Expense Coverage to any health care worker required by illness or job requirements to stay away from home.

The 25 percent premium credit reflects the decrease in driving due to stay-at-home orders, and both the credit and the Alternative Living Expense Coverage will be offered to all existing and new customers across the six states in which Plymouth Rock does business. Relief will be effective as of April 1, 2020 and will remain in effect as long as the current state stay-at-home guidelines are in place. Credits will be applied automatically to affected customers’ policies.

“Plymouth Rock was founded on the principle of doing the right thing for our customers,” said Hal Belodoff, President and Chief Operating Officer of The Plymouth Rock Company. “Right now, we believe that means extending relief to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic, particularly those who need it most.”

MetLife Insurance

MetLife Auto & Home is providing financial relief, preserving coverage in the event of missed payments, and processing claims remotely to ensure social distancing.

Active MetLife Auto customers who are paid to date will receive a 15% credit for April and May based on their monthly premiums. No action is required by customers to receive the credit. MetLife Auto & Home will apply a future credit to the customer’s account.

“Being there for our customers when they need us the most is the promise MetLife delivers on every day,” notes Darla Finchum, president, MetLife Auto & Home. “People are struggling, through no fault of their own, and we can help.”

Effective immediately, MetLife Auto & Home will not cancel policies due to non-payment through July 1, 2020. Customers experiencing difficulties with payments can contact MetLife Auto & Home directly for assistance.

Many of MetLife Auto & Home auto insurance policies already provide coverage for people using their personal vehicles for delivering medicine or food. MetLife Auto & Home is extending coverage under all personal auto insurance programs at no additional charge while customers are making deliveries in response to the crisis, effective March 20, 2020, through May 1, 2020.

Safety Insurance

Safety Insurance personal auto policyholders that have a policy in effect as of April 1st will receive a 15% credit off their premium for the months of April and May.

Credits will be applied automatically and any policyholder that has already paid in full will receive a refund. This credit is pending regulatory approval.

“We recognize that this unique circumstance has both created economic hardship for our policyholders and dramatically shifted typical driving patterns,” said George Murphy, President and CEO of Safety Insurance. “We have an opportunity to support our policyholders and provide direct relief.”

In addition to this credit, Safety will be providing auto coverage for customers who are now using their personal vehicles to make food deliveries as a result of changes to their business operations. The company is also placing a hold on all non-payment policy cancellations until further notice and waiving all late and NSF fees.

The company will provide funding through its Charitable Foundation to help support the communities in which we do business. We are providing financial support to the following local charities: Massachusetts COVID -19 Relief Fund; Boston Resiliency Fund; Project Bread and Healthcare Heroes to benefit the Massachusetts General Emergency Response Fund.

Last week, Allstate and American Family announced programs to return premiums to auto insurance policyholders. They were joined later in the week by GEICO and Liberty Mutual.

Yesterday, CollisionWeek reported that State Farm, USAA and several other insurers also launched discount programs.

California Insurance Commissioner Ricardo Lara ordered insurance companies to return insurance premiums to consumers and businesses and provide much-needed financial relief during the COVID-19 emergency. The Commissioner’s Bulletin covers premiums paid for at least the months of March and April — including the month of May if “shelter in place” restrictions continue — in at least six different insurance lines: private passenger automobile, commercial automobile, workers’ compensation, commercial multi-peril, commercial liability, medical malpractice, and any other insurance line where the risk of loss has fallen substantially as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.