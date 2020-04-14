U.S. Weekly Gasoline Consumption Down Nearly Half Through April 3

Government data shows gasoline consumption down over 47% compared to March 13.
Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration through April 3 showed gasoline consumption declined nearly 50 percent from mid-March. As can be expected given the growth in stay-at-home orders in states across the U.S., the decline in the volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, has dropped by nearly 25% for the second week in a row.
The fuel consumption statistic provides an important early indication of the direction and percentage change of U.S. traffic volume, an important component supporting collision repair demand.
The chart below shows
