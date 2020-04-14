Nexterra Providing No-Contact Mobile Inspections, Repairs, Claims Management

Nexterra, LLC, the international automotive restoration, claims and service contract management provider, announced its continued adherence to protocols set forth by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) for safety recommendation guidelines, while continuing to service strategic partners nationally. Nexterra’s no-contact inspections, on-site and concierge repair options for insurance, dealership and collision repair partners and their customers are being widely utilized, and further enhanced by Nexterra’s exclusive relationship with industry automotive protections leader, CalTex.

Nexterra’s long-standing, exclusive partnership with CalTex provides product technology access and application of ResistAll Purify for the firm’s mobile no-contact appraisals and repairs solutions. ResistAll belongs to the family of products and services provided by CalTex, the premier provider of environmental protection and aftermarket products sold through thousands of automotive dealerships nationwide. It is an EPA registered product that kills 99.99% of viruses, bacteria, fungi, mold, and mildew that can cause harm to vehicle owners. It’s high on the EPA’s list of disinfectants for use against SARS-CoV-2, the novel coronavirus that causes the disease COVID-19.

Tim Akard, Chief Revenue Officer CalTex stated, “Our partnership with Nexterra is profound. Their leadership in the Property Casualty and Automotive services communities, especially during unprecedented times, aligns well with CalTex. Providing our patented ResistAll products to further enhance Nexterra’s keen ability to deliver mobile and stand-alone restoration services results makes sense, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder in continuing to creatively provide proven products and services that out-pace the market.”

Vehicle owners preferring Nexterra’s mobile no-contact appraisal and repair option for health or safety concerns, are strongly urged to take advantage of the value-added service. The process is simple, seamless and includes the application of ResistAll Purify, post inspection and repairs.

Nexterra President, Anthony Natale stated, “The bond of our long-standing partnership with CalTex and use of their superior ResistAll product is an example of Nexterra satisfying critical claims management and restoration needs differently, during this unprecedented time. Our objectives remain, more than ever before during this unprecedented time, to consistently and creatively our Insurance, Dealership, and Collision partners operate more efficiently and effectively. What we are accomplishing, through our partners and unique model whereby others may not, is important in terms of deployment of no-contact APD management solutions, including what for us is a normal SOP of deploying mobile appraisal and repair fleets.”