TechForce Foundation Announces 2020 Finalists for FutureTechs Rock Student Awards

The TechForce Foundation announced the finalists for the 2020 FutureTechs Rock Awards and opens the Grand Prize public vote. Information on the finalists and voting for the Grand Prize Winner is available online through 7 p.m. EDT tomorrow, April 10.

Finalists were selected from eligible nominations by industry expert judges. Each will receive an AutoZone gift card, Duralast tool set, online subscription to Haynes Manuals, Ford Professional tools and ASE study guides from Cengage Learning. One finalist will be chosen as Grand Prize Winner by public vote and will receive additional prizes including $1,000 TechForce Scholarship and an iPad Air