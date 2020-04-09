May PBES Conference Cancelled

The Auto Care Association announced that the 2020 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists (PBES) Conference that was scheduled for May in Indianapolis, Ind. has been cancelled.

“Your health and safety during this time of crisis are our first priority. Due to the concerns around the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, we have worked with the Marriott Indianapolis Downtown to reluctantly cancel the 2020 Paint, Body and Equipment Specialists Conference,” said Bill Hanvey, president and CEO of the Auto Care Association in an email announcing the cancellation.

“Our thoughts and well wishes are with you and your organizations during this time and we look forward to reconvening with the PBES community at the 2021 PBES Conference,” said Hanvey.

According to Joe Mattos, chair of the PBES Committee of the association, “In the meantime the Auto Care Association is working very hard through its Government Affairs department to lobby Congress in favor of the auto repair industry. One of its significant accomplishments was clarifying the Essential Critical Infrastructure designation to include distribution of auto repair materials.”

The association also has support material online for its community.