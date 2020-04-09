Auto Recyclers Association COVID-19 Relief Fund Secures Over $50,000 in Two Days

The Automotive Recyclers Association (ARA) announced April 8 that a relief fund that was set up for professional automotive recyclers impacted by the COVID-19 virus has received a matching donation for $20,000. Along with a few other donations by recyclers, that brings the total to $51,000 in just 2 days.

“I was absolutely surprised when I got the email late yesterday that our new member AB CatTech wanted to donate to our Covid-19 Relief Fund,” said ARA Executive Director, Sandy Blalock. “The Professional Automotive Recycling industry is like a large family that always comes together in a time like we are facing in the world today. “

“We’ve just begun expanding our business over the last year or so and we are excited about getting more involved in the associations that support our industry and we saw this as a perfect opportunity to show the industry our support during this difficult time,” said Brad Redmer and Kenny Hall of AB CatTech.

The ARA COVID-19 Relief Fund will be available for ARA direct members. More information will be available shortly.

“We sincerely appreciate the generous donation from AB CatTech,” said ARA President, Scott Robertson. “It is amazing that a new member of our association would make such a generous offer to support our members. We thank them for their donation in helping ARA support our members during this Covid-19 pandemic.”