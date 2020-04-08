I-CAR Provides Free Access to Repairability Technical Support Portal

I-CAR announced it will be providing its collision repair technical information source, the Repairability Technical Support (RTS) Portal, to the industry for free through May 31.
The RTS Portal provides collision repair technical resources to technicians, appraisers, shop owners and managers, including:
- Reference tools for airbag and partial part replacements
- How to access OEM-specific repair information and procedures from ADAS to sectioning
- Industry-vetted I-CAR Best Practices and helpful I-CAR 360 how-to videos
- Latest technical collision repair news
- Access to real-time Ask I-CAR technical support
