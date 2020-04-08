ASE Education Foundation Extends Deadlines for Accredited School Training Program Renewals and Compliance Reviews

With many programs unable to complete their renewal applications and compliance reviews due to the difficult times we are facing, ASE has extended its deadlines for accredited programs.

School programs with accreditation renewal deadlines from March 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020 will have six months added to their expiration dates. Programs with compliance reviews due from March 1, 2020 to December 1, 2020 will also have six months added to their due date.

“The health and safety of students, school staff, evaluation teams and industry partners is our first concern during this unprecedented time,” said Mike Coley, president, ASE Education Foundation. “While virtual instruction may be taking place this spring in some places, many programs are unable to provide hands-on lab instruction. Other activities, such as advisory committee meetings, are being delayed or cancelled. Therefore, we felt it was only appropriate to extend expiration and due dates.”

ASE is also allowing any applications or compliance reviews that were submitted prior to March 1, 2020, but were not yet completed due to no on-site evaluation, program improvement needed, pending instructor ASE certifications and other factors to remain active through December 31, 2020.

“The staff and board of directors of the ASE Education Foundation appreciate the hard work of administrators, instructors, advisory committee members and evaluation teams who continue the important mission of educating the next generation of service technicians for our industry, especially in these challenging times,” said Coley. “We want everyone to stay safe and well, follow the guidance of the CDC and health authorities, and know that we are here to support you as you continue that mission.”

More information about the deadline extensions for ASE accredited programs is available online.