Porsche Approves Celette for 2020 911 Carrera Collision Repairs

Celette announced that Porsche North America has selected the Cameleon Premium Universal Fixture System for collision repair of the 2020 911 Carrera (992) and future models.

The Cameleon system integrates with all Celette benches and Jigging systems on the market today. A new concept for precision structural repairs and measurement, the system offers a complete and accurate solution for collision repairers across most all makes and models of vehicles.

“We’re pleased to have met the high standards that Porsche places on the repair of their vehicles.” said Robert Stevenson, North America Business and Technical Manager at Celette Inc. “The precision