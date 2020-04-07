NADA Forecast on 2020 Auto Sales Reduced 20-22%

Dealer association issues first quarter auto sales analysis and its impact on annual sales.

As the first quarter of 2020 has come to a close, the National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) issued an analysis of U.S. auto sales and the economy, including the initial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“New-vehicle sales were on a healthy trajectory until mid-March, when we saw widespread social distancing measures due to the coronavirus go into effect and dramatically slow sales,” said NADA chief economist Patrick Manzi. “However, most dealerships remained open for essential services through much of March, which helped blunt the decline in