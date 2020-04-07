CollisionWeek

Your source for the latest collision repair industry news, statistics and trend analysis.

You are here: Home / News / KPA Announces Acquisition of Multimedia Training Systems

KPA Announces Acquisition of Multimedia Training Systems

By Leave a Comment

KPA, the provider of Environment, Health and Safety (EHS) and Workforce Compliance software, consulting, and training, announced today the acquisition of Multimedia Training Systems (MTS), a safety training company specializing in life-saving video programs for the manufacturing industry.

KPA Services LLC logo “MTS is a tremendous fit for KPA,” said Chris Fanning, KPA President and Chief Executive Officer. “We share a similar vision, culture, and mission for helping our clients improve their safety programs and save lives. The addition of MTS to the KPA team will enhance our ability to provide clients with an integrated portfolio of environment, health, and safety software, consulting services,

Subscribers need to be logged in to see this part of the content. Please Login to access. Or, if you haven't previously subscribed, click here for information on our satisfaction guaranteed subscription options

Leave a Reply

CollisionWeek Membership

More Information

About CollisionWeek
Contact Us
Privacy Policy
Event Calendar
Take the Collision Repair Business Conditions Survey