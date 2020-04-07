Consumer Groups Applaud Allstate And American Family Shelter-In-Place Auto Insurance Refunds

Groups urge other auto insurers to do the same.

The Consumer Federation of America (CFA) and the Center for Economic Justice (CEJ) applauded insurers Allstate and American Family Insurance for promising premium relief to policyholders totaling $800 million. This reflects a sharp drop in auto insurance claims resulting from far fewer miles driven as millions of consumers shelter-in-place.

The insurers’ action follows the call two weeks ago by CFA and CEJ for premium relief to avoid insurers gaining windfall profits. “Allstate and American Family deserve praise for their industry leadership on this vital first step,” said J. Robert Hunter, CFA’s