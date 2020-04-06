Premiere Services Launches Mobile Wheel and Tire Replacement Service

Premiere Service announced WHEEL-Net, a national wheel and tire replacement service designed specifically for insurance claims. Insurance carriers and their policyholders who experience a theft loss will be able to have wheels and tires replaced on-site; eliminating the need for towing, associated damage and lengthy repair times.

“For 30 years Premiere has assisted our insurance clients with stereo, navigation and electronics replacement and the extension of services for wheels and tires is a natural fit for our resources and clients’ needs,” states Mark Puente, founder and CEO of Premiere Services. “After a year’s long pilot with several Top 20 insurance