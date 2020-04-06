Canadian Collision Industry Forum May Meeting in Montreal Cancelled

In response to the growing concerns over the COVID-19 outbreak, the Canadian Collision Industry Forum (CCIF) has made the decision to cancel the Montreal meeting, originally to be held on May 28-29, 2020, at the Montreal Airport Marriott In-Terminal Hotel in Montreal, Quebec.

According to an email announcing the cancellation from Caroline Lacasse, Director, of CCIF, “We are very disappointed that we are unable to hold this event, but we understand it’s the right decision to keep everybody safe.”