U.S. Weekly Gasoline Consumption Declined Nearly a Third in Second Half of March

Latest government data shows a significant decline in gasoline consumption and indication of declining traffic volume as stay-at-home orders impact driving.

Data from the U.S. Energy Information Administration through March 27 showed gasoline consumption declined over 30 percent from mid-March. As can be expected given the growth in stay-at-home orders in states across the U.S., the decline in the volume of gasoline supplied to the U.S. market, has increased over the past two weeks.

The fuel consumption statistic provides an important early indication of the direction and percentage change of U.S. traffic volume, an important component supporting collision repair demand.

