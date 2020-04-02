OEConnection To Supply Gulf States Toyota with Part Sourcing Platform

OEConnection LLC (OEC) announced it will provide Gulf States Toyota (GST) with its part sourcing platform, D2DLink, for its dealer network.

D2DLink will provide GST dealers with shared inventory access across the dealer network, allowing dealers to find and obtain parts with greater speed, while helping reduce idle inventory and improve OEM part sourcing and sales.

“OEC is excited to continue growing our relationship with Gulf States Toyota by helping implement our industry-leading parts sourcing solution across its dealer network,” said Kyle McChesney, OEC General Manager, Supply Chain, Data and EPC. “By adopting D2DLink, GST can leverage its inventory and